Brittany Smith was born and raised in Tehachapi. She now raises her two children here which she considers her most important job. She became licensed in real estate in 2017 and is a multimillion-dollar producer. She has received several awards during her career including 2022 Agent of the Year for Miramar International Tehachapi. Brittany strives to make her clients’ transactions smooth and enjoyable. She loves her career, her clients and her town.
Heather Silva moved to Tehachapi from the South Bay 15 years ago. She met her husband and they now raise their four kids in a town they love! Heather came to love real estate and has been working as a real estate agent for over a year now. In just her first year, she earned awards in the Million Dollar Club and Rising Star Award at Miramar International Tehachapi, all while being a full-time mom. She is just getting started, and cannot wait to continue to serve the town that she loves.
