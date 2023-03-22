The Motherhood Collective is a new nonprofit in Old Town benefiting new moms; offerings include one-on-one infant feeding consultations as well as many other support services to the families in our community. Consultations are offered by a registered nurse and international board-certified lactation consultant and are covered by most insurances. This is often a benefit of which new families are unaware.
In addition to these services, the Motherhood Collective also provides a weekly free new mom support group. Other offerings include prenatal classes, mommy and me yoga, candle making workshops, mommy and me paint days and various speaker events from local providers offering services for mothers. Additional resources include a scale for infant weight checks and unique products available for purchase to help moms, from pregnancy through postpartum. All of these offerings are nurse-facilitated and available to the community.
As a nurse of 10 years and mom of four, founder Megan Atol knows exactly how hard it can be to navigate pregnancy, birth and the postpartum period. It is no walk in the park. It truly takes a village, and not every mom has one. This space creates the much-needed community for moms of infants. Mothers have somewhere to come together, have a cup of coffee they didn’t have to make, enjoy a doughnut from Carlos’ or a pastry from Kohnen’s, and be together. Tears of joy, sleep deprivation, lows and triumphs all happen here. It is a judgment-free zone. No mom topic is off limits.
The support being offered is invaluable. Motherhood can be isolating, but it doesn’t have to be. This unique resource for moms is looking forward to continuing to bring local providers and resources together at their new location. In the coming year, even more services are expected to be offered from classes to group support as well as hands on workshops.
To find out more about all their offerings, check out The Motherhood Collective on Facebook, on Instagram @the.motherhood.collective_ or at their website www.themotherhoodcollective.net, by phone at 661- 501-0498, or email info@themotherhoodcollective.net. The Motherhood Collective is located at 20406 Brian Way 3C in Old Town.
