As a women-owned business, Diana and Adonae have combined their collective 45-plus years in real estate to create a truly unique office experience for our Realtors and their clients. Our mission and vision reflect a holistic approach to business that is not only focused on your growth as a businessperson, but also strives to help you achieve greater balance and harmony between your career and personal life.
The RE/MAX brand has its own legacy of empowering women in its 50-year history with 3,500-plus women broker/owners, and more than 75,000 woman agents. RE/MAX Tehachapi echoes this distinction with 23 women in our employ as staff, Realtors and referral partners. With inclusion at the center of our values, RE/MAX Tehachapi fosters innovation and diversity, creating a competitive advantage in the market.
RE/MAX Tehachapi honors all of its Realtors, staff and referral partners and is grateful for the success these partnerships create. From our women-owned business to all professional women of Tehachapi, we honor and celebrate you every day. Thank you for your contributions to the business landscape, making our community stronger and better for you being part of it. Together we rise!
RE/MAX Tehachapi is a full-service real estate company offering sales, property management and consultation services. Any one of their powerhouse Realtors will guide you through every step of your real estate investment journey.
