Wife, mother, sister, daughter, Realtor … how many hats can a woman wear? It seems the limit does not exist! When I got my real estate license almost eight years ago, my driving force to be successful was to set a strong example for my children.
Over the course of my career, I have navigated all the obstacles that come with being a working mom, sick days, school cancellations, even homeschool. Being a mom has taught me key skills to be successful in real estate. The ability to multitask, problem solve under pressure and put my own needs aside to serve my clients, just to name a few.
As a wife of a Kern County firefighter and daughter of our chief of police, it's my honor to serve those who have served us. If I’m not working, I’m either spending time camping with my family or attending our community events and restaurants. I love supporting our small businesses and enjoying what our beautiful town has to offer. If you are looking for a Realtor who is local, trustworthy, detail-oriented and hardworking, give me a call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.