When I was 16 years old and a junior at Tehachapi High School, I got the opportunity to intern at Trailhead Insurance. That internship quickly turned into a part-time job and I started learning the insurance business quickly. By the time I graduated high school, I was working full-time as a licensed insurance agent. In 2020, I became Trailhead’s office manager and solely ran the business myself.
At the end of January 2021, the Trailhead Insurance office closed and I was out of work. I had put four years of my life into the business and it was gone just like that.
I knew the clients of Tehachapi well and I learned all the ins and outs of running an insurance business. That's when I took a huge risk and decided to open my own insurance brokerage. Tehachapi needed a new insurance broker and who better to fill it than me!
At the age of 20, I opened my own insurance agency. For two months in 2021, I worked on getting the business set up and all the legal documents filed. I came up with the name Shield Pacific Insurance Agency, and I worked hard to get all the licenses I needed.
In May of 2021, Shield Pacific Insurance opened the doors to Tehachapi’s newest insurance office! This business is built with love for the Tehachapi community and I’m always happy when I’m able to help the people of Tehachapi in all areas of insurance.
And now, after all that hard work and dedication, I’m excited to announce our grand opening! We will have food, welcome gifts and a raffle with a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize winner. I hope to see many people from the Tehachapi Community there to help us celebrate on March 31 at 4 p.m.!
