When I was 16 years old, and a junior at Tehachapi High School, I got the opportunity to intern at Trailhead Insurance. That internship quickly turned into a part-time job and I started learning the insurance business quickly. By the time I graduated high school, I was working full-time as a licensed insurance agent. In 2020, I became Trailhead’s office manager and ran the day-to-day operations myself.
At the end of January 2021, Trailhead Insurance closed its office and I was out of work. I had put four years of my life into the business and it was gone just like that. I knew the clients of Tehachapi well and I learned all the ins and outs of running an insurance business. That's when I took a huge risk and decided to open my own insurance brokerage. Tehachapi needed a new insurance broker and who better to fill it than me? At the age of twenty, I opened my own insurance agency.
For two months in 2021, I worked on getting the business set up and all the legal documents filed. I came up with the name Shield Pacific Insurance Agency and worked hard to get all the licenses I needed. This business is built with love for the Tehachapi community and I’m always happy when I’m able to help the people of Tehachapi in all areas of insurance.
Come May of this year, it will have been two years since I first opened my doors and I’m excited about what the future holds. In February, my office moved to The Village Collective and this month I was on Tehachapod. I can already tell that 2023 will be a pivotal year for Shield Pacific Insurance. If you would like to be a part of that, please give us a call!
