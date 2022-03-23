The joy of good food and happy people makes us smile at the Storefront at TehachaPie at Mill Street Kitchen.
First-time customers take in the delicious smell of pies and cheesecakes, beautiful displays, and say, “Why did it take me so long to discover your cute little store? How long have you been here?” We’ve been at this location for about 12 years, originally planning full-service wedding catering, averaging 18 wedding receptions each season.
When small food-related businesses were asked to close two years ago, we had to change our focus from catering to something “essential” to stay open. After much thought and prayer, Margaret Veszpeller came up with a new business plan offering take-out savory pies.
Making pies from scratch, including the dough and filling, nothing pre-made. A wide variety of Cheesecakes and sizes. Since many customers have an hour or more drive, we freeze the cheesecakes for easy travel. Our new freeway billboard brings many customers with even farther destinations.
Dinners to go, both Hot & Ready and Take & Bake. It is nice to see customers buy frozen entrees for elderly parents and shut-in neighbors. Preservative-free, hand-crafted meals or pot pies made in small batches were a hit. It kept us open and our customers happy.
We are not a restaurant. We are a cute little storefront with a county licensed kitchen where we make good things to eat daily. Come say “hi," sit out at our patio tables and enjoy!
