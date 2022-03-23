Since 1990, Linda Clough has been one of the top producers in the Tehachapi area beginning with Karpe Realtors, Re/Max Tehachapi and her own Town & Country Real Estate.
Linda now works with Keller Williams and currently serves on the Associate Leadership Council with her local market center, served as president of the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors three times and was Realtor of the Year in 2014. Being a Tehachapi resident of over 40 years, Linda’s ability to work with sellers and buyers, understand their needs and know where they fit best in this community is helpful for those relocating to this area.
Although her name and office has changed, her motto “She works… and works… and works” will never change. Part of that motto was the idea of her daughter Stacey Peel, who quickly become ingrained in the real estate world, starting her career as a weekend receptionist at Re/Max and then transitioning to the office assistant at the family-owned Town & Country Real Estate. Earning her real estate license in 2005, she officially partnered with her mother, Linda, to form "Team Linda & Stacey." Stacey also earned Realtor of the Year in 2009 and 2015 by the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors and served as president in 2021. Stacey prides her work on handling the details, applying the knowledge and getting the job done.
From the humble beginning, "Team Linda & Stacey" has grown into a local real estate powerhouse. A success like that includes strategic additions including Sarah & Josh Larkin and Tamara Scott, who joined the team in the last two years.
Sarah Larkin immersed herself in real estate in 2020 after serving as the office assistant at Keller Williams, where she first met Linda and Stacey, quickly realizing that she wanted to join their team. While Sarah found initial success for her clients, she did not stop educating herself and is now a Notary Public, ordained minister, certified transaction coordinator and is working on her personal training certificate. One Larkin led to another, and her husband, Josh, also recently received his real estate license and will join Team Linda and Stacey. “We are a team within a team,” Sarah said.
Tamara Scott is a former local educator with over 30 years of residency in Tehachapi. During the COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning, Tamara taught from home but also studied real estate and completed her license in 2021. Once licensed, Tamara was looking for a local mentor and thought “who is in Tehachapi that is successful, smart and someone from whom I can learn?" Her next call was to Linda Clough, which led to her joining Team Linda & Stacey.
“Linda is generous with her time and expertise and Stacey has been right there also when I need advice and guidance,” Scott said. “I am just getting started on this new adventure and I’m proud to be a realtor and grateful to be on an amazing team.”
