The role of women in insurance has changed dramatically since I started as an agent in 1972. Staff at that time did not have to be licensesd and rarely did you see a woman agent. But times have changed, and insurance companies quickly realized the value of women obtaining their insurance licenses. We have been serving our community for over 30 years.
At our Farmers Agency in Tehachapi, we have an office full of Tehachapi native women. Ginger Patz has been our office manager and with over 17 years insurance industry experience, doing everything from homeowners, complicated commercial and workers comp policies.
Her daughter Amber Orozco has developed a specialty in the office. She does an incredible job of handing the difficult homeowners' policies, whether it be outside markets for hart-to-pace risks in brush areas of just the simple homeowners and auto policies, making sure all the discounts and proper placing of the policies occurs.
Arica Lombardi is newer to insurance, but you couldn't tell. Her enthusiasm and willingness to learn has made her a great addition to the team.
Lisa Waddell has worked in the insurance industry for a few years and has a background in auto and homeowners insurance. We're excited to have Lisa on board.
Sandra Higareda is our newest representative in the office. She is thrilled to be a part of our staff and we are looking forward to her obtaining her license.
Sue Wonacott has filled the role of a Medicare and Medicare supplements agent extremely well. She is constantly taking classes to stay up on the complicated world of medical insurance.
White not where they should be by any means, women are making great strides in the insurance industry. Over 30 percent of vice-presidents are women while almost 20 percent of CEOs are women!
