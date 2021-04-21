“Momma!” cried the little girl pointing to a swingset in the backyard. “There’s a park in the yard!” The girl’s face was flushed with excitement as she waved her family over to see the wonders of their new home. My client smiled at her two children and I could see the months of tension melting from her features. It was in this moment of unbridled joy and relief that I realized the significance of my role as a Realtor. I help folks put down roots so they can truly grow and flourish.
When I was a girl, the idea of putting down roots was something to save for later. I was going to travel the world, discover incredible places, meet interesting people and share my experiences with the world. However, when I graduated from college, I began to understand that having a comfortable home base to return to after a trip was necessary for my mental health. The idea of settling down and planting roots of my own didn’t seem so strange after all.
Years went by and my wonderful husband and I tied the knot. Soon we were looking for a town that had safe neighborhoods, acreage for planting, a welcoming community, and a place for a family to grow. I was ready to put down roots. We settled in Tehachapi, and in due time, welcomed a baby girl to the world. Someday I will tell our daughter that roots don’t tie you down, as I once thought they did. Roots give you stability so you can take the risks that will elevate your life. Roots remind you of where you came from when you find you have lost your way. Roots will take hold in a secure foundation. A home where you are free to live your life.
