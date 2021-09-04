The public is invited to do a little star gazing at Aviator Park in Tehachapi on Sept. 11.
Dozens of star gazers will be on hand as the sun sets, all aiming telescopes at the heavens. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., with nightfall scheduled for around 8 p.m.
If you have your own telescope or even a good pair of binoculars with you, any of the assembled astronomers will be happy to tell you where to point them and in many cases share knowledge with you as to what you are observing. Many bring more than one telescope and are very willing to let visitors look through them.
The event is sponsored by the city of Tehachapi with support of NASA/JPL, Solar System Ambassadors and the Tehachapi Society of Pilots.
