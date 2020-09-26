Young girls and women ages 2 on up have another venue available to them in the pageantry circuit.
The East Kern County Queens pageant was recently held in conjunction with the Miss Tehachapi pageant Sept. 12 in an outdoor competition at the lovely Shirley's Place wedding venue in Stallion Springs.
A new court of queens was crowned and will serve all of East Kern County in the coming year.
Trinity Madden, 16, was crowned Miss East Kern County.
"I have started four community service projects that together have raised over $3 million for their causes," Madden said.
Madden said she has been a competitive dancer for more than 13 years, competing in West Coast Swing, tap hip hop and jazz.
A student at Tehachapi High School, Madden is part of the school's cheer squad and a youth coach for Tehachapi Youth Football. She is a safe school ambassador, is in the drama club and takes part in speech and debate.
"I have had the opportunity over the years to compete in state and international pageants. I am very excited to be Miss East Kern County with the support of my community," said Madden.
The 2020 court
Laila Elalem, 2, of Tehachapi, was crowned Teeny Tiny Miss East Kern County. Her favorite color is pink. One of her special talents includes the ability to count to 10 all by herself. She plans to join a dance class in the future.
Aria Stout, 2, of Ridgecrest, was crowned Mini Miss East Kern County. During her year, she plans to support the Ridgecrest Community Garden, which allows the public to access fresh fruits and vegetables and teaches about gardening, health and wellness.
Stout enjoys reading books, dancing, singing and playing with her four older brothers.
Jesse Jo McMillen, 3, of California City, was crowned Petite Miss East Kern County. The petite tot said she plans to be a police officer when she grows up.
Samantha Baker, 7, was crowned Little Miss East Kern County. She is a student with Heartland Charter School. Her hobbies include horseback riding, playing the piano, drawing and playing Roblox with her friends.
Baker's platform is helping the homeless. She is starting her own community project where she will gather necessary supplies for the homeless as well as serving them meals. She hopes to bring as much attention to helping Kern County's homeless population and to bringing them a little happiness.
Kaia Hutchinson, 8, was crowned Little Miss East Kern County. She is the daughter of Nicole Carroll and Gannon Hutchinson of Tehachapi. She is in the second grade, and loves horseback riding, dancing, rock climbing and spending time with her family and friends. She once held the title of Little Miss Tehachapi Earth 2018, and has been competing in pageants since she was 4.
Marissa Minneci, 10, was crowned Young Miss East Kern County. She is a fifth-grade student of Blue Ridge Academy Charter School. She loves skateboarding and spending time with her animals. Her platform is Vet Friends Foundation.
As the director of the East Kern County Queens pageant for the past two years, Debbie Rea said this year's pageant was smaller than ones held in the past due to the coronavirus.
Rea's own daughter, Tiffany Rea, was crowned Miss Tehachapi in 2014 and has done well in the world of pageantry. She recently captured the coveted title of Miss California United States 2020.
So is it hard to get a 2-year-old to compete in a pageant?
"We don't know until they get up on the stage. Some of the girls do really well. They are so cute," said Rea, who has been director of the Miss Tehachapi pageant for 10 years.
A panel of four judges scored the girls on their evening gowns, impromptu question, interview and a speech each girl wrote about a country or destination of their choice. The girls were also required to wear a costume to coordinate with their speech.
"I feel like it (pageantry) is really good for girls," Rea said. "I have seen what it has done for Tiffany and for other girls as well. They have gone on to serve the community and become productive citizens."
As their original promoter, Rea said she is proud to see her girls go on to different pageants.
"It has really benefited them in finding jobs and going on to school," Rea said. "It helps them define themselves and a motivating factor in their lives."
