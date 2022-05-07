The Tehachapi Mountain Quilters were pleased to have Lana Epshteyn come to our May 2 meeting and tell us about her friends and family still in Ukraine. She shared with us their daily struggle living with war raging around them.
After she spoke to us, she was presented a beautiful quilt made in the national colors of Ukraine. The quilt was a joint effort, made by members Cheryl Johnson, Pauline Haddox, Teri Bock, Sue Burgeis, Eve Hall, Nancy Dubie and Billie Maben.
We also accepted quilt blocks made by members, in the colors blue and yellow, to be made into quilts to be put together and quilted, to send to Ukrainians who have had to flee their country.
Maureen Kelley is with Tehachapi Mountain Quilters.
