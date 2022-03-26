The Tehachapi Mountain Quilters will hold its April meeting on Monday, April 4, at Shepherd of the Hills Church. The group socializes from 9 to 9:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 9:30. Join if you want to learn more about quilting and see some beautiful quilts.
