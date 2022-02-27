The Tehachapi Mountain Quilters will meet March 7 at Shepherd of the Hills Church. Social time is at 9 a.m,, with the meeting at 9:30 a.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- THS Cheer takes second place at USA Spirit Nationals
- Superintendent appeals to governor, closes Tehachapi schools through Feb. 28
- Letter to the editor: Canceling school punishes everyone for the actions of few
- ‘Snow day’ delays planned protest; Superintendent says closing schools is ‘last resort’ as school masking unrest continues
- PHOTO GALLERY: Winter scenes around greater Tehachapi
- Board, parents wait for promised Feb. 28 state ‘guidance’ on school masking
- COVID-19 cases dropping, but about a quarter of TUSD students have tested positive
- June Pairlee Carpenter, 1943-2022
- Up to six inches of snow forecast for Tehachapi Pass
- Corinne Lee McCorkendale, 1960-2022
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.