Tehachapi Mountain Democrats are participating in a March for Our Lives rally to send a message about gun violence. It will take place on Saturday, June 11, at Tucker Road and Valley Boulevard from noon until 2 p.m.
It is imperative that President Biden and lawmakers take action to immediately stop the epidemic gun violence that has devastated so many communities. This is an issue of concern to all citizens, regardless of party affiliation. People must feel safe where they live and go to school. There should be universal background checks and other measures to end the shootings which have been occurring so frequently.
Marisa Wood, Democratic candidate for U.S. 20th District, has indicated she will attend the rally to urge immediate action from our representatives. Anyone who wishes to demonstrate their concern about the issue of gun violence is invited to join in the rally. They should also contact their senators and representatives urging them to take action to pass lifesaving legislation. Gun violence must end.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi volunteer.
