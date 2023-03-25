The Scholarship Fund for Women offers a scholarship to one Tehachapi area woman who is pursuing a bachelor's degree or credential. The applicant must be beginning or continuing her studies and must have taken a break between high school and college and/or a hiatus from college and/or have received this scholarship in the past.
Applications are made by sending a letter of interest detailing the applicant's plan and financial need to Board of Trustee member Barbara Wood by April 15, 2023 and by providing additional information as requested. Criteria for selection include the application letter and an application interview. Don't let that stop you! We revel in giving this kind of support and will make the process as streamlined and anxiety-free as possible.
Send applications to: Barbara Wood, 21275 Jeffery Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561.
Upon completion of the funded period, the recipient will provide a written report of her academic progress and plans for her future.
