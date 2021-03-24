RE/MAX is the most recognized name in real estate and often evokes the image of the hot air balloon soaring above the crowd.
But RE/MAX Tehachapi is more personal and all local. We opened our doors in 1988 at the corner of Tucker and Valley under the direction of Jack Williams, and RE/MAX Tehachapi has been a staple in the community ever since.
Now completely woman-owned and run since 2018, owners Diana Williams and Adonae Faris are taking RE/MAX Tehachapi into the future with their new location at 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. This state-of-the-art facility is complete with fiber internet, new phone system, and in-house server with almost unlimited capacity. The modern industrial design with warm finishes features 15 private offices and cafe style desks. The large conference room is set with an 86” TV and 20’ conference table, perfect for meetings and training. No expense was spared when this office was designed, allowing agents the privacy they need to be productive, without sacrificing the collaboration and camaraderie that comes with being part of the RE/MAX team.
Stop by the new office and enjoy a cup of coffee from the coffee bar, or a glass of wine from the cooler. We welcome you to schedule a private tour of the office space that was specifically designed for busy Realtors in today’s market.
Stay tuned for news of an official Chamber of Commerce “Grand Opening” including a special appearance by the RE/MAX Hot Air Balloon.
