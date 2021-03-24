Tehachapi: a treasure to behold. I first visited Tehachapi in 1977. I loved the wide-open space. At that time there were hardly any businesses up here. l can remember just two restaurants and a motel back then.
I got my first job in real estate selling land in Tehachapi. After years of working in “The Land of 4 Seasons,” I left to pursue my career in other areas. Now I am back to watch some amazing growth occurring in this beautiful little town. Tehachapi has grown in an amazing way! People all over the country are finding the beauty of Tehachapi. I love this mountain community and love sharing the opportunity with others.
Whether you are buying or selling, I have lots of experience and would like to find out if we are a fit. I have won several awards for my accomplishments as a Realtor, but my greatest accomplishment is aiding you in the achievement of your dreams. For some that means moving out of town. I want to bedazzle you with my level of service and my willingness to go the extra yard. There is no worry, just a goal to provide excellent service.
As an agent with lots of experience, I have agents all over the country that I have worked with. This gives me an added advantage in the event that you are moving out of state. I am what you would call a “full service” agent and have, as part of my team, experienced technicians in whatever area you need. I have worked in residential, vacant land and commercial real estate. I pride myself in being approachable and easy to talk to. If you would like to know more about what I can do for you, please call at 661-600-3731.
