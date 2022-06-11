Registration will close on June 30 for the All American 5K on July 4. The event is sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District.
The top three overall male and female winners will receive medals as well as the top three in each age division. The event is open to everyone age 4 and up.
The registration fee is $45, which includes a race shirt, chip timed 5K, finisher’s medal and pancake breakfast provided by the Warrior Booster Club.
The event will begin with a mass start at 7 a.m. at the Steven A. Shy Activity Center in Tehachapi’s Philip Marx Central Park.
