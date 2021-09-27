It's that time of year when the public is invited to be a part of Project D.E.F.T. — or Don't Ever Forget Them.
It's an effort to get Christmas cards to veterans who are residing in nursing homes.
"So many of these fine men and women are simply forgotten. We can't let that happen," says a flier from Marty Pay at Marty Pay Insurance Agency. His business is the collection point for the cards that will be sent to veterans.
Pay noted that people in Tehachapi donated a whopping 6,500 cards in the last effort.
The Veterans Administration has a few rules for the cards: nothing political, nothing religious, and no personal information other than first names. Please don't include last names. Also, no glitter is allowed; some veterans have wounds. A simple "thank you" or "thank you for your service and sacrifice" are appropriate. Please don't seal the envelope or put a stamp on it.
The last day to contribute cards is Nov. 26. Drop them off at Marty Pay Farmers Insurance, 212 W. F St. in Tehachapi. Donations are also accepted to help pay for postage. You can call the insurance agency at 822-3737 with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.