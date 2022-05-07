The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will help celebrate another new business, according to President Jeanette Pauer.
A grand opening ceremony for CBD Dependable Solutions, located at 979 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi, is set for 4 p.m. May 26, Pauer said.
She noted that owner Shawna Espinoza opened her business last year but was not able to have a ribbon-cutting because of COVID-19.
“We hope you will be able to attend and support this amazing local business,” Pauer said.
