The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will be helping another new business celebrate its grand opening, according to President Jeanette Pauer.
A grand opening ceremony for Golden Hills IT, located at 979 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi, is set for 4 p.m. on April 28, Pauer said.
She noted that owner Daniel Burgess holds industry-leading certification.
“We are excited to welcome him and his business to Tehachapi,” she said, noting that food will be available, along with special drawing prizes including a computer.
