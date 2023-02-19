The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting for Joyful Life Hypnotherapy at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
People are invited to meet Rosemary Powell and congratulate her as she opens her office in downtown Tehachapi. Joyful Life Hypnotherapy helps people who are struggling with stress, anxiety and so much more.
There will be appetizers and an opportunity to enter for raffle prizes. Joyful Life Hypnotherapy is at 104 B Robinson St.
