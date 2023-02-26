The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce has announced a ribbon-cutting event for a new business, Joyful Life Hypnotherapy. The event will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
“Meet Rosemary Powell and congratulate her as she opens her office in downtown Tehachapi,” chamber President Jeanette Pauer said. “Joyful Life Hypnotherapy helps people who are struggling with stress, anxiety and so much more.”
She added that refreshments will be served and drawings for gifts will be held during the event.
More information about Joyful Life Hypnotherapy is available online at joyfullifehypnotherapy.com.
