The Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society presented the first concert of its 2020-21 season on Jan. 31 with chamber music performed by Ensemble 4.1. Due to COVID restrictions, the concert was presented in a virtual format.
Season ticket holders will receive a link for viewing the concert in the safety and comfort of their own homes. For those who have not purchased season tickets, tickets can be purchased via an online ticket service. This concert recording will be for the exclusive use of the society through the end of February.
In addition to the Ensemble 4.1 concert, the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society is awaiting final details for an online offering by Midori, which will include a recital and live Q&A time with her. Also being explored is the possibility of online concerts from a number of the other performers scheduled for this concert season.
The society is in the process of planning the next concert season. Your level of interest regarding additional online concerts in the event the in-person situation remains the same are also solicited.
It is requested that all inquiries regarding the upcoming presentation be sent to rcms.email@gmail.com.
Elaine Janson is a member of the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society.
