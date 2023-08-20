The first event of the 60th annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival weekend got off to a crowd-pleasing start Friday night, Aug. 18, with a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event.
Mounted flag-bearers led off the evening’s entertainment. As the nation’s flag entered the arena, fans stood, removed cover and placed a hand over their heart. Adonae Faris sang the National Anthem.
Rodeo action included a mixture of steer wrestling, bronc riding, bull riding and roping events, to name a few. A specialty act by trick rider Madison McDonald kept the crowd in wonderment. Clown and barrel man Nate Reed kept the audience laughing at his golf and bowling antics and joke-telling.
Cowboys rode hard and gave a fine showing of ranch life, such as herding and roping for veterinarian care. Cowboys also rode broncs and bulls, and over the years they have turned such action into the internationally recognized sport known as rodeo.
