An art contest, peace walk and leadership program are upcoming events for Tehachapi teens.
Judy Trujillo of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi said the organization has teamed up with the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District to organize the events.
“Life has been difficult for all of us these past few years,” she said. “Social isolation, loneliness, loss of school time and interaction with friends has caused a crisis with our kids, and they are hurting. Our future as a society depends on them and their ability to navigate the wider world. We want to give them the support and care they need to become successful adults.”
The first event is the “Peace in Our World Youth Art Contest,” Trujillo said. Using the medium of their choice, students in grades 6-12 will be challenged to create an art piece that symbolizes what peace means to them.
“Peace can be as all-encompassing as the world or as personal as their own internal peace,” she said.
Contest entries are due by Sept. 8, and the winner will be announced after the Peace Walk set for Sept. 16. Entry forms and details are available at participating local schools.
Winners will receive ribbons for first, second and third place in the middle school and high school divisions. Best of Show prizes of $40 for middle school and $75 for high school will be awarded.
Peace Walk
Artwork will be displayed on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the completion of what Trujillo called a “walk for empowerment.” Art will be on display at Railroad Park in downtown Tehachapi or at Kelcy’s Restaurant if the weather does not permit outdoor display.
“The walk is all about student empowerment and finding peace in their own lives, families, school and community,” she said.
It will begin the morning of Sept. 16 in downtown Tehachapi at Centennial Plaza on Green Street where the Rotary Peace Pole is set to be dedicated on Aug. 17.
“Everyone is welcome to join us as we walk to support mental health and peace for us all,” Trujillo said. At the conclusion of the walk, there will be ice cream at Kelcy’s Restaurant.
Say Yes! leadership program
Sept. 16 is also the opening day for “Say Yes!,” a leadership program set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4. The event will be held at Slice of Life Enrichment Center, 48771 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi.
“The event will be facilitated by Tehachapi resident Jani McGuire, who has been working with teens since 2005,” Trujillo said. “In that time, she created life skills/leadership workshops, after-school programs and summer camps for youth ages 13 to 17. It is an honor for her to be facilitating ‘Say Yes’ for the teens of Tehachapi.”
Enrollment will be open to students in grades 9-12. A total of 60 students will be able to participate in the event.
“Being a teenager is tougher than it appears,” Trujillo said. “Rotary and the healthcare district are working to support our kids and help them with the tools and resources they need.”
For more information, contact Trujioo by email, jetrujillo@earthlink.net.
