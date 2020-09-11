The Rotary Club of Tehachapi is holding a Pick-A-Ticket Fundraiser at the Farmers Market. The prizes include a homemade quilt, a $100 gift certificate, a basket of wines and wine accessories, a jar of lottery scratchers, and a basket of assorted items from Home Depot.
The Pick-A-Ticket board has 494 squares with rows labeled A–Z, and columns labeled 1–19. Participants can choose any ticket that is available for $5 or five tickets for $20. The drawing for the five prizes will be held at the close of the Farmers Market. Winners are not required to be present at the drawing.
The proceeds from this fundraiser will be used for Rotary service projects in Tehachapi. Some of our projects include scholarships for local outstanding high school graduates, personalized books for all kindergarten students, middle school scholastic improvement awards, coats for local kids, and delivery support for Meals-on-Wheels.
For more information, contact President Chris Naftel at 221-2137.
