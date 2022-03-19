The Rotary Club of Tehachapi has completed its annual essay contest for 2022. This year’s contest featured the topic of how Rotary’s "The 4-Way Test" can be used for conflict resolution with classmates. Students in all six schools in the Tehachapi Unified School District, including the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy, were invited to participate along with Valley Oaks Charter School, Heritage Oak School and Mojave River Academy.
The 4-Way Test asks the following questions of the things we think, say, or do: Is it the TRUTH? Is it FAIR to all concerned? Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?
Essays were judged on March 1 on three levels: elementary, middle school and high school. First place in elementary went to Serena Thornburg of Cummings Valley Elementary School. For middle school, first place went to McKay Pack of Valley Oaks, second place to Milo Pack of Valley Oaks, and third place to Hailey Fitch of Valley Oaks. At the high school level, the first-place essay was written by Kyler Sparling of Valley Oaks, second-place essay by Sienna Shetler of Valley Oaks and third-place essay by Melody Roberts of Valley Oaks.
Cash awards for first place were $100 each except for high school, which was $200. Second-place and third-place awards were $50 and $25 respectively. A ceremony for the Valley Oaks students was held on March 14 and for the Cummings Valley student on March 18.
Paul Kaminski is the 2021-2022 Rotary Club of Tehachapi president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.