For the second year in a row, the Rotary Club of Tehachapi sponsored its essay contest on the Rotary 4-Way Test. The 4-Way Test asks for one to ponder before thinking, saying or doing something: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Is it beneficial to all concerned? The students were asked to apply the 4-Way Test to something current or in their past where they had a decision to make.
Forty-seven essays were collected from these Tehachapi schools: Heritage Oak, Tehachapi High School, Jacobsen Middle School, Valley Oaks, Cummings Valley Elementary and Mojave River. The winning high school essay earned $200, winning middle school and elementary school essays each earned $100. Second place in all three categories earned $50 each, and the third place essays each earned their composers $25 each.
This year's top three essays in all three categories were written by:
First place: Serena Thornburg, Cummings Valley; Hannah Sweet, Heritage Oak; Lucy Wilson, Heritage Oak
Second place: Kennedy James, Valley Oaks; Benjamin Langshaw, Heritage Oak; Isabella Dohnke, Valley Oaks
Third place: McKay Pack, Valley Oaks; Chole Crites, Tehachapi High
All three first-place essays have been sent to our Rotary District 5240 where they will compete with other winning essays from participating clubs in Kern, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Last year two of our three winning writers place second in the district contest.
All 47 authors can be congratulated for a job well done!
Paul Kaminski is co-chair of youth services at Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
