The Rotary Club of Tehachapi will install a “peace pole” in downtown's Centennial Plaza at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. The public is invited to attend a brief unveiling ceremony at that time.
According to city spokesperson Key Budge, Rotary Club President Paul Kaminski attended a recent Tehachapi City Council meeting and requested the city consider the installation of the club's peace pole in a place the public could visit.
Kaminski told council members there are more than 250,000 peace poles installed throughout the world.
“The Rotary Club of Tehachapi attained Peacebuilding Club status this past year through local projects to combat hunger, contributing to the eradication of polio, encourage literacy, etc.," Kaminski said. "A peace pole is a focal point that can bring a community together to celebrate peace. It can be a tool to initiate meaningful conversations to reduce poverty, literacy and tensions between groups. With this peace pole, our club believes its location in Centennial Plaza will be optimal for the Tehachapi community."
The peace pole is provided by the Rotary Club and the city of Tehachapi will install the pole, Budge said. The four-sided pole uses eight languages, two to each side, to share the message, “May Peace Prevail on Earth.
The languages on the pole are English, Kawaiisu, Spanish, Chinese, Hebrew, German, Hindi and Ibibio, a dialect from Nigeria. The pole also will have a plate with the same message in Braille.
The downtown pole is one of several planned by the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.