On Monday, Oct. 4, Rotarians Cathy Criger, Rhonda Brady and Paul Kaminski presented 37 coats and lined hoodies to the Salvation Army's Sandy Chavez.
Rotary is pleased to participate in the Salvation Army's Coat Drive, which is so beneficial to our local elementary, middle school, and high school students.
Rotary encourages all Tehachapi residents who can donate a new or lightly used coat to do so at the Salvation Army facility on Tehachapi Boulevard and Snyder Street.
Paul Kaminski is the Rotary Club of Tehachapi president for 2021-2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.