On March 16, the Rotary Club of Tehachapi was happy to recognize 32 students at Jacobsen Middle School and the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy through the club’s Student Outstanding Achievement Recognition (SOAR) program.
These students all raised their Grade Point Averages by .5 with no Fs from the first quarter to the second quarter of this school year. In addition, there were no subjects where the grade was lower than the previous quarter. Each student received a certificate of recognition, a specially made SOAR pin and a bag of treats.
The Rotary Club of Tehachapi is happy to honor these students for their efforts and diligence to better themselves. Some of the students honored were David Anthony Jr., Madyson Burgess, Ashlyn Canale, Kolin Carroll, Michael Chester, Aiyana Clifford Medina, Taylor Gilbert, Christian Gutierrez, Lucas Krelle, Ian Lundy, Madelyn Martin, Violet Medovitch, Uzziel Navarrete, Aedan O’Hagan, Brooklyn Rorex, Melina Tidwell, and June Tintle.
Paul Kaminski is the 2021-2022 Rotary Club of Tehachapi president.
