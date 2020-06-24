As the COVID-19 pandemic spread throughout our Rotary area (Kern, San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties) the 72 Rotary clubs throughout our region stepped up to serve their individual communities.
In cooperation with the Rotary District 5240 Charitable Foundation and The Rotary Foundation, the district will be providing $61,144 to assist those in need of food within its represented counties.
Of this amount, the District 5240 Charitable Foundation has provided $36,144 in disaster relief funds, which have been donated to the following foodbank distribution centers in our county:
• For Kern County: $9,036 to Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank, capk.org/programs/food-bank/
• Each of the other three Rotary counties shown above also received $9,036 for the food bank of their choice.
Through a $25,000 COVID-19 disaster relief grant to the district from The Rotary Foundation, the food bank noted above will also receive a $6,250 allocation in cash or food product equivalent.
Rotarians work hard to give back. Our motto “Service Above Self” is reflected in the efforts of our Rotary International District to care for those affected by this pandemic and to show, even at a distance, there are always ways to help.
Tim Trujillo is the executive assistant governor of Rotary District 5240, Kern County Region.
