Recently the Rotary Club of Tehachapi recognized 25 Jacobsen Middle School 7th and 8th grade students for meeting goals last spring in Rotary’s Student Outstanding Achievement Recognition (SOAR) program.
These students raised their total GPA by at least .5 with no F grades. These students were rewarded with a certificate, specially designed SOAR pin, and a bag of school necessities. Rotary encourages all students to continue striving to be the best students they can be.
Some of the students honored were: Jesus Cervantes, Ella Geddes, Lane Geddes, Kayden Gonzales, Aliya Meza, Elizabeth Parks, Logan Parks, Gavin Price, Rain Andrade, Alejandro Ledesma, Grayson Peterson, Aurora Steelmon, Grace VanOstrand-Todd and Shelby Wood.
