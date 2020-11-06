The year 2020 has been challenging for everyone and one of Rotary’s favorite service projects for our local seniors will not be held in December. Our annual Holiday Senior Luncheon has been canceled this year due to ongoing COVID-19 related restrictions.
In place of the Holiday Senior Luncheon, the Rotary Club of Tehachapi is reaching out to our community for assistance in providing food during this upcoming holiday season for our local seniors, who need our help.
We are asking members of our community to collect the list of items, included below, and assemble the items into a box. A Rotarian will pick up the boxes and take them to the Senior Center for delivery to seniors. The recipients of these boxes of food will include seniors enrolled in “Meals on Wheels” and other local seniors in need of help.
Originally, this project was designed to coincide with Advent celebrations. To enable us to provide support to recipients before Christmas Day, Rotary has condensed the timeline of this project so the food can be delivered starting Dec. 14.
Here is the list of items, which should cost a total of $40 to $50. Two items are listed each day for 12 days. You can choose to buy the items during one or more trips to the store or buy the items over the 12 days, whichever way you will find to be most enjoyable and convenient.
Dec. 1: Box of cereal and peanut butter
Dec. 2: Stuffing mix and boxed potatoes
Dec. 3: Macaroni and cheese and canned mixed fruit
Dec. 4: Canned tomatoes and canned tuna
Dec. 5: Dessert mix and jar of applesauce
Dec. 6: Canned sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce
Dec. 7: Canned beans and box of crackers
Dec. 8: Package of rice and package of oatmeal
Dec. 9: Package of pasta and spaghetti sauce
Dec. 10: Chicken noodle soup and tomato soup
Dec. 11: Canned corn and canned mixed vegetables
Dec. 12: Canned carrots and canned green beans
Boxes, with the 24 items, should be completed by Dec. 14. Call Rhonda Brady at 821-2846 or email Judy Trujillo at jetrujillo@earthlink.net when your box is ready for pick up. A Rotarian will make arrangements to pick up your box.
If you would like to decorate the box or add a bit of Christmas decoration or a treat, feel free to do so. The more boxes that are put together, the greater the number of seniors in our community who will benefit.
If you are not able to donate a box of goodies and still want to help, we ask that donations for the project be sent to Rotary at P.O. Box 897, Tehachapi, CA 93581. Rotary is a tax deductible 501(c)3 organization and you will receive a tax receipt for your records. You will also receive a tax receipt when a Rotarian picks up the completed box directly from you.
Christmas can be difficult for so many. Rotary appreciates your help in making this year’s holiday a bit brighter for people in need.
The Rotary Club of Tehachapi is a volunteer service organization with the motto “Service Above Self.” If you would like more information about the Rotary Club of Tehachapi, you can visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/RotaryClubofTehachapi/ or contact our club’s Membership Director, Tim Trujillo, at 714-313-6246.
Pat Doody is the publicity chair for the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.