The Rotary Club of Tehachapi is holding a Pick-A-Ticket Fundraiser at the Farmers Market on Sept. 3, 10 and 17. The prizes include a homemade quilt, a $100 gift certificate, a basket of wines and wine accessories, a jar of lottery scratchers, and a basket of assorted items from Home Depot.
The Pick-A-Ticket board has 494 squares with rows labeled A–Z, and columns labeled 1–19. Participants can choose any ticket that is available for $5 or five tickets for $20. The drawing for the five prizes will be held at the close of the Farmers Market on Sept. 17. Winners are not required to be present at the drawing.
The proceeds from this fundraiser will be used for Rotary service projects in our Tehachapi community. Some of our projects include scholarships for local outstanding high school graduates, personalized books for all kindergarten students, middle school scholastic improvement awards, coats for local kids, and delivery support for Meals-on-Wheels.
Please come out and enjoy the Farmers Market during the first three Thursdays in September and stop by the Rotary Booth and pick a ticket or tickets. Not only will you be supporting our local community, you might win one of the amazing five prizes.
The Rotary Club of Tehachapi is a volunteer service organization with the motto “Service Above Self.” The club has 30 members and we are currently meeting virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays If you would like more information about our Rotary Club, you can visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofTehachapi/ or contact President Chris Naftel at 221-2137.
Chris Naftel is the president of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
