If you have lived in the Tehachapi area for at least 40 years — or lived in the Tehachapi area over 40 years ago — you can become an “official” oldtimer.
All official oldtimers have an opportunity to pre-register for the annual Oldtimer Reunion Picnic sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District.
The event is held on the first Sunday of August and this year that will be Aug. 7. Family, friends and the community are invited to eat, drink and celebrate some of Tehachapi’s longest-living citizens.
To become an official oldtimer, contact Donna Dieterle by email at oldtimers@bak.rr.com.
Oldtimers who previously registered and received invitations must RSVP by July 21 to guarantee a meal.
Oldtimers eat free, but donations are welcome. No “to go” orders are allowed. Beer, wine and soda will be available for purchase. Water is included with the meal. Guest meals, subject to availability, are $15 each.
The event will be held at Philip Marx Central Park with registration beginning at 10:30 a.m. Check-in will be at East E and Davis streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.