If you have lived in the Tehachapi area for at least 40 years — or lived in the Tehachapi area over 40 years ago — you can become an “official” oldtimer.
All official oldtimers have an opportunity to pre-register for the annual Oldtimer Reunion Picnic sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.
The event is held on the first Sunday of August and this year that will be Aug. 6. Family, friends and the community are invited to eat, drink and celebrate some of Tehachapi’s longest-living citizens.
The barbecue meal is free for registered oldtimers who RSVP by July 20 and $15 each for guests or oldtimers who do not RSVP.
To become an official oldtimer — or RSVP — send an email to tehachapioldtimers@gmail.com.
