The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra is sponsoring Run for the Music that will take place during the beginning celebrations of our 25th season, 2023-2024. The run will include a 1K and a 5K at Meadowbrook Park located at 21750 Westwood Blvd. in Tehachapi. The national anthem will be at 8:45 with the runs beginning at 9 a.m. on Oct. 7.
Registration and check-in will be online at Tehachapiorchestra.com or on the day of the run at the park. The cost is $30 per individual or $50 per family. Children, babies in strollers, and dogs on a leash are encouraged to participate with their families.
Swag bags will be given out at the finish line and there will be live music along the run route. For more information see Tehachapiorchestra.com or the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra Facebook page.
Karen Budai is with they symphony.
