A salute to emergency services and first responders is the program for this month’s Plane Crazy Saturday on Aug. 20 at the Mojave Air and Space Port at Rutan Field.
Plane Crazy Saturday is a monthly event sponsored by the Mojave Transportation Museum. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes free admission to historic displays at MASP.
The program includes a presentation by MASP Fire Chief Damian Farrar about using fire extinguishers in cockpits during flight and how to extinguish aircraft fires on the ground.
To add to the program, Kern County Fire Aerial Operations will show off their UH-1H Super Huey helicopter. Originally used by the U.S. Army for troop and cargo transport and specialized operations from 1963 to 1975, Super Hueys have been modified for firefighting service.
Farrar’s talk will begin at 11 a.m. in the MASP board room. Seating is limited and reservations are required. A donation is requested for the presentation.
Request reservations by calling 661-342-0604 or send email to: info@mojavemuseum.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.