The 2021 holiday season was a very busy year for all of us here at The Salvation Army Tehachapi Community Center. Sandy Chavez (center coordinator), staff, and volunteers humbly thank our community for the overwhelming show of support during the holidays. The miracle of your donations, beginning with our annual coat drive in October, warmed the hearts and bodies of so many community members. The Rotary Club of Tehachapi generously donated more than $500 of brand-new kids coats. More than 240 coats were given to children, teenagers and adults in need.
Our Thanksgiving food boxes served over 300 people, and our Christmas food boxes helped over 250 people through the holidays. We want to thank Albertsons for their continued, yearly support as we were able to purchase our turkeys directly from them for the holiday food boxes. A huge thanks to Influencers Bakersfield for their donation of 75-plus hams for our Thanksgiving event, and to Tompkins Elementary School for their huge donation of canned food from their students and families. Many thanks to the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District crew and the Kern County Fire Department Crew 11 for the manpower and transportation of 300 turkeys from Albertsons to The Salvation Army Tehachapi Community Center. We are grateful to the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors, Country Realty, and Platinum Realty who are a constant help each month as we assemble and put out the monthly commodities. Their help was greatly appreciated during the holidays when so much more is given. Also, special thanks to Protech Auto Service for their continuous donations of canned food that help keep our pantry refilled.
A huge thank you to Lucia Guzman-Mendoza for organizing the Angel Tree program. This is a monumental task, but so worth it to know that more than 300 children were able to get several Christmas gifts. Thank you to First Baptist Church, which graciously allowed us to use their church to host the event. Working hard and always contributing toys for the kids, the combined efforts of the California Highway Patrol, Marty Pay Farmers Insurance, and Toys for Tots, who collected and donated hundreds of toys. We are also grateful for the grocery gift cards provided by Delta Liquid Energy. These gift cards allow us to help those in need all year long.
This year we were able to provide the students in our after-school youth program with a very special Christmas event. A carful of gifts were delivered by TAAR Realty groups, including Country Real Estate, Keller Williams Realty, American Pacific Mortgage, Diana Williams, Adonae Faris, Boles Mortgage Advisor, OQP Homes, Joe Mo at Miramar International Tehachapi, and the Noonan Group, to the students in our youth program. A very special thank you to the staff at Aspen Builders Inc. for your donations that supplied five more boxes of Christmas gifts to our youth program kids. Thank you to Tony Ayon Broker/Owner of Miramar International for supplying TK’s Pizza for the kids' Christmas Party.
To the community of Tehachapi, we thank you for cash donations dropped off at the community center and at our kettles located at Albertsons, Save Mart and Walmart! Your generosity in giving and volunteering raised over $43k to your local Salvation Army! These funds will stay locally here in Tehachapi and will be used to fund our programs for the 2022 year. It helps local families with food, utilities assistance, bus transportation, sending kids to summer camp, and helps fund our after-school youth program.
More than that, your generous donations give hope to all that walk through our doors. Our mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in his name without discrimination, and we could not do that without your local support.
The Salvation Army Tehachapi Service Extension includes Sandy Chavez, center coordinator; Kyle Yates, youth development coordinator; and Melissa Valdez, youth worker.
