The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to be bell ringers this season, raising funds that will stay in Tehachapi to help families in need throughout the year.
"Many families here in Tehachapi have been hit especially hard due to rising costs of food, gas, housing and inflation. Because of this, the need for funding has grown as well," a Salvation Army letter seeking volunteers said.
Volunteers can start ringing Nov. 21, and are needed until Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at Albertsons, Save Mart and Walmart this year. Sign up at volunteer.usawest.org or call 661-823-9508.
"Be the difference maker for someone this Christmas," the letter said. "Man the kettle, ring the familiar bell, and wish shoppers a joyous holiday season."
