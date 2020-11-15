Each winter, the Salvation Army does what it can to keep local children warm by hosting its annual Coats For Kids Drive.
According to Sandy Chavez, the center's coordinator, the Salvation Army will be giving away coats of all sizes for children ages 3 through 17 on Nov. 21.
The Salvation Army will continue to accept donations of new and gently-used coats, which will be given away free to children and adults in need.
The coat drive will be held at 502 E. Pinon St. from 9 to 11 a.m.
For more information on the Salvation Army's many services, including the holiday food baskets, kettle ringing opportunities and Angel Tree, visit salvationarmyusa.org or the Facebook page, or call 823-9508. The Salvation Army is located at 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
