Since Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, Tehachapi can look forward to a few more weeks of winter. The Salvation Army has teamed up with local businesses and will offer free coats of all sizes as well as blankets, socks and food in a huge giveaway.
The giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 6 at the Salvation Army, located at 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
In addition to giving out the warm winter items, Sandy Chavez, Salvation Army director for Tehachapi, said she will also distribute food items purchased by Albertsons' Hunger Bag program.
During the holidays, Albertsons collected monies at the register designated for the local Salvation Army.
"We want the community to see what their money goes toward," Chavez said. "On March 6, we will be giving Hunger Bags away with money raised through that program."
The bags will include peanut butter, pasta, canned food, rice and more, Chavez said.
"They will be given away to anyone who wants one. The coats will be given away first-come, first-serve, but the food, we will have plenty," Chavez said.
In addition, Jeannette Devlin, coordinator for the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors donation team, said she delivered five loads of coats, blankets and socks collected at the office during the donation drive.
"We are going to go there (to the Salvation Army) on Saturday and help hand out stuff," Devlin said.
TAAR's annual coat drive could not have been successful if not for the help of the community.
"A huge thank you to everyone for supporting our community and coming together to keep each other warm and dry," Devlin said.
Chavez said any items left over from the giveaway on Saturday will be given to homeless individuals.
The Salvation Army can be reached by calling 823-9508.
