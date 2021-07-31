Parents can ease the back-to-school burden as the Salvation Army of Tehachapi holds its Back to School event from 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug, 4 at its office, 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
Free backpacks, school supplies and clothing will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a Salvation Army news release.
The Kern County Public Health Department will be on site to provide school vaccinations for students. To be eligible to receive vaccinations, parents must bring the following: yellow immunization card/record, valid form of ID for parents and insurance card. For those who are uninsured or underinsured, vaccines are $9 each (cash only).
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services.
