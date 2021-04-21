San Joaquin Tractor Company was established in 1949 as an "Allis Chalmers" Dealership by Louis Agnetti Sr. In 1985, his son, Louis Jr., took over and for the last 13 years, grandson Brian has continued the San Joaquin Tractor Company tradition.
Brian says, "We are proud to be a Central Valley local, family-owned and operated business, treating people the right way for over 70 years. Our customers are our top priority, and our goal is to provide them with the highest quality equipment and service. Our friendly and knowledgeable sales, service and parts departments are dedicated to making sure your experience at San Joaquin Tractor is outstanding."
Providing equipment lines for agriculture, construction and material handling, San Joaquin Tractor Company offers new and used equipment sales, equipment rentals and parts, all with outstanding service.
We are a full-line Agco/Massey dealer for the Central Valley. We carry equipment, service and parts for Massey Feruson, Kioti, Landini, Hyundai Forklifts, Freeman, Dart, Dominos, Gearmore, Rhino, Pequea, Kuhn Krause, Solex, Sunflower, TG Schmieser, Vrisimo, TMC Cancela, Porters Welding, Perfect and Rightline. If you're looking for a new or used Hyundai Forklift, San Joaquin Tractor carries a wide selection, and if we don't have the forklift you need, we will find it for you.
Known as the "go-to guys for tractors," one customer posted: "Great family-oriented, old-school customer service business the way customers should be treated. The only place for me."
