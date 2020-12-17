Tehachapi News reports another banner year in the number of entries it received in its annual Christmas coloring contest open to all children.
This year, we received a grand total of 75 entries, making it hard for judges to choose the top winners in each of the age categories for young artists vying for the top prizes.
Darlene's Real Swell Toys, 103 W. H St., stepped up to sponsor this year's contest and provide the gift card prizes. Those are $30 for first place, $20 for second place, and $10 for third place for each of the three age groups to spend at the toy store.
Entries were still being turned in at the Tehachapi News office up until the deadline. The contest included three age categories: ages 4 and younger, ages 5 to 8 and ages 9 to 12.
Some of the coloring was done in crayon, some were done in colored pencils and some were done in colored markers. Some children really got creative and used glitter sticks. Although Tehachapi News staff had a tough time judging the entries in each category, they all agreed the entries were creative, fun and clever.
Winners of this year's contest are:
Ages 4 and younger:
1st place - Sawyer Ritzke
2nd place - Piper Reel
3rd place – Aiden Welborn
Honorable Mention - Keza Rutuku
Ages 5 to 8 years:
1st place – Xia Benitez
2nd place – Branson Simpson
3rd place – Paige Curtis
Honorable Mention - Junie Flynn
Ages 9 to 12 years:
1st place – Isaac Wilder
2nd place – Lily Whynaucht
3rd place – Glanielle Mendoza
Honorable Mention - Elodie Hays
Tehachapi News congratulates all the winners, but most especially, we thank all the children who participated for sharing their talent with us and our readers.
