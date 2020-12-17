Tehachapi News reports another banner year in the number of entries it received in its annual Christmas coloring contest open to all children.

This year, we received a grand total of 75 entries, making it hard for judges to choose the top winners in each of the age categories for young artists vying for the top prizes.

Darlene's Real Swell Toys, 103 W. H St., stepped up to sponsor this year's contest and provide the gift card prizes. Those are $30 for first place, $20 for second place, and $10 for third place for each of the three age groups to spend at the toy store.

Entries were still being turned in at the Tehachapi News office up until the deadline. The contest included three age categories: ages 4 and younger, ages 5 to 8 and ages 9 to 12.

Some of the coloring was done in crayon, some were done in colored pencils and some were done in colored markers. Some children really got creative and used glitter sticks. Although Tehachapi News staff had a tough time judging the entries in each category, they all agreed the entries were creative, fun and clever.

Winners of this year's contest are:

Ages 4 and younger:

1st place - Sawyer Ritzke

2nd place - Piper Reel

3rd place – Aiden Welborn

Honorable Mention - Keza Rutuku

Ages 5 to 8 years:

1st place – Xia Benitez

2nd place – Branson Simpson

3rd place – Paige Curtis

Honorable Mention - Junie Flynn

Ages 9 to 12 years:

1st place – Isaac Wilder

2nd place – Lily Whynaucht

3rd place – Glanielle Mendoza

Honorable Mention - Elodie Hays

Tehachapi News congratulates all the winners, but most especially, we thank all the children who participated for sharing their talent with us and our readers.

