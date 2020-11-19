“Santa Claus at the Depot” has been a popular Christmas tradition in Tehachapi for a number of years, welcoming parents to have their child’s picture taken with Santa during December.
However, this year the Friends of the Tehachapi Depot has regrettably decided to cancel the event. We want to keep our visitors and volunteers safe during the pandemic, and social distancing cannot be maintained under the circumstances. We are hopeful, however, that Santa will be able make a visit to our Depot next year.
In the meantime, we have opened the Depot to visitors on weekends following COVID guidelines, and we will have our Christmas train on display throughout December for children of all ages to enjoy. So we welcome all to pay a visit to our museum.
Stephen Smith is a board member of the Friends of the Depot.
